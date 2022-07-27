Cowen Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $71.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $48.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CALX. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

