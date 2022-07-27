Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) a $223.00 Price Target

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $223.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.15.

Shares of UPS opened at $181.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.04.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

