Credit Suisse Group Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $287.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.43.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.50. 21,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.66. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.