CREDIT Trading Up 25% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $184,959.12 and approximately $1,684.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

