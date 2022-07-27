Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $83.96 million and $4.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.26 or 0.99931795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00044566 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022956 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004334 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

