Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

NYSE TD opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.87. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

