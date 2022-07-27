Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

