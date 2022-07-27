Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 61,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

