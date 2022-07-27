Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $171.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.71. The company has a market cap of $237.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.