Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22,883.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 78,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70.1% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

