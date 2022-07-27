Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,453,000 after buying an additional 59,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.