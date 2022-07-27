Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $270,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMC opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

