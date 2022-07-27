Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.
