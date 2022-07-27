Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BHP Group by 148.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $80.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.24) to GBX 2,440 ($29.40) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,050 ($24.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,400 ($28.92) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,770.35.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

