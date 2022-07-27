Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $531.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $499.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.77. The firm has a market cap of $498.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

