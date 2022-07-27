Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 542 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $181.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

