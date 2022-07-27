Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 223.79% and a net margin of 91.09%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

