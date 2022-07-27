Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1917 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CRT opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $21.00.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 223.79% and a net margin of 91.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
