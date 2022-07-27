CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $108,397.28 and $889.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,766.93 or 1.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

