Cryptobuyer (XPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 90.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded down 95.8% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $2,291.45 and $14.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.20 or 1.00001038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00126909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00029445 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

Cryptobuyer (XPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

