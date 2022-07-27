CryptoZoon (ZOON) Trading 5% Lower This Week

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 27th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $587,702.38 and approximately $443,330.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017535 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000311 BTC.
About CryptoZoon
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 739,836,706 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
