CTS (NYSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Stephens

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stephens to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,577. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 10.9% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $91,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

