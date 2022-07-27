CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.58

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 2731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVBF shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 942,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

