CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.84

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

