D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in July

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTLIF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at 5.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. D2L has a 12-month low of 5.45 and a 12-month high of 11.39.

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

