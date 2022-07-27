DA Davidson Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Shares of CBAN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

