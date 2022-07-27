DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth $373,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.