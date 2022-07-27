DA Davidson Comments on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.8 %

IPAR stock opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.57. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

