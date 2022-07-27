DA Davidson Weighs in on CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CapStar Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTR. StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

