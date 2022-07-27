DA Davidson Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

SNV stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

