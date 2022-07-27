Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
