Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 30th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DIFTY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,488. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $31.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

