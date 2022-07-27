Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $10.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Danaher’s FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $276.50 on Monday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Danaher by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,825,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,654,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

