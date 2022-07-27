DAOstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $614.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $300,154.12 and approximately $614.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,409.97 or 0.99919877 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00044021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004422 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.