Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 277,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $276.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.66. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

