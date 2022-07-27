Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

UNP stock opened at $215.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.99.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

