Darwin Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

SAVA stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.12.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

