Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $188.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

