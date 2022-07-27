Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given New €43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut their target price on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.93.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. 65,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,507. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.