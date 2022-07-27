Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in July

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the June 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 65,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes Dividend Announcement

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASTY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

