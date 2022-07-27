DATx Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,458.00 (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. DATx has a market cap of $10,343.11 and $1,458.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATx

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

