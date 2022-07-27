Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.50. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 421 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $1,308,900. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 410,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,082,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

