Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.50. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 421 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,316,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,278,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,316,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,435 shares of company stock worth $1,308,900. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.