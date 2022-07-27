Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 3,753 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.