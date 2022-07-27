Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPG opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.