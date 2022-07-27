Dearborn Partners LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 670,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 181,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

