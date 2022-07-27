Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROK opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

