Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.2 %

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of GPC stock opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

