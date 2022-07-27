Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.