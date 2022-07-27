Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $275,272.57 and $620,007.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,426.65 or 0.99991994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003773 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00127976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

