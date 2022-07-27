Deeper Network Market Capitalization Tops $29.46 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $998,668.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

