Deeper Network Market Capitalization Tops $29.46 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $998,668.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017271 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000311 BTC.
About Deeper Network
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
