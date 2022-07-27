Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 11.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 111,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 245,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.68 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.50 million.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's major projects include the Zacatecas silver projects in the mining region of Zacatecas in Mexico; and the Tepal copper-gold project in Michoacan, Mexico.

